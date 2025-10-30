Diversity and collaboration are what make games engaging and meaningful

One of the shortlisted winners of Pocket Gamer Connects’ Aurora awards, Sari Latvala, tells of an unexpected journey from art director to marketing artist, to today’s role as visual owner at Supercell’s Hay Day.

Latvala acknowledges the progress the games industry is making in terms of gender equality and points out that Supercell has an active commitment to increasing diversity within teams and leadership.

Inspiring women are everywhere, and the game sector is no exception. In celebration of those paving new business paths for girls, women and non-binary people in the games industry, we recently introduced Aurora.

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, we highlighted the women shortlisted for the Aurora awards - based on nominations received by the industry itself - live on stage, giving recognition, visibility and honour to the vanguards impacting the Nordic games industry.

Following the event, we caught up with some of them to gain deeper insight into their work and visions. In this edition, we spoke to Sari Latvala, game artist at Supercell, who’s recently been appointed Hay Day’s visual owner.

PocketGamer: In your work role, how do you promote a better environment for women and non-binary people in the games industry?

Latvala: When I started working at Supercell, I used to think that the most important thing was simply to do good work and keep learning. But I soon realised that the environment in which that work happens is just as important. A game team is like a small community, and its atmosphere is created by each and every one of us.

I believe that exemplary behaviour, such as inclusive language, active listening, and supporting one another, builds trust and a sense of safety. I want people around me to feel that they are heard and valued, no matter their background or identity.

I also try to give back the support I’ve received over the years. Whether it’s a new colleague or someone who’s been here longer, I’m always happy to offer advice or just listen. Even small conversations can be surprisingly encouraging.

What inspired you to pursue a career in games?

It’s funny to admit, but unlike many in the games industry who follow a straight path from school to studio, my own journey involved a fair bit of chance.

If we go back about 15 years, I was working at Sulake Dynamoid as art director for IRC-Galleria. After returning from maternity leave following the birth of my first child, I learned that the company was facing financial challenges and that my position would be ending.

It was a difficult situation, but the atmosphere remained positive and supportive. My manager at the time told me that a friend of theirs had recently founded a start-up-like game company, Supercell, which was looking for a marketing artist with advertising experience, and they wanted to recommend me.

“I’ve noticed that diversity is now valued more genuinely than before, not as a passing trend but as a foundation for creativity.” Sari Latvala

At that moment, I was a little uncertain about the future, but the idea of applying my creative skills in a completely new industry sparked something in me. I went to an interview for a browser-based PvP game called Gunshine, and to my delight, I was offered the role of marketing artist. I started at Supercell in May 2011, full of enthusiasm.

Looking back now, that layoff at Sulake turned out to be one of the best things that ever happened to me. Without it, I’m not sure I would have had the courage or even the idea to explore a career in games. I’m grateful that fate stepped in and made the decision for me.

I spent nearly seven and a half years in the marketing artist role, creating countless marketing materials and social media content for Gunshine, Clash of Clans, and eventually Hay Day, a game and team that became very close to my heart. After joining the Hay Day team, I continued as a marketing artist for another five years before growing into my next role as a game artist, where I focused on the in-game world and visuals.

As the years went by and the team evolved, I had the opportunity to take a broader perspective on Hay Day’s visual identity. Today, as the game’s visual owner, I carry that title with pride. It’s exciting to see how this role will continue to challenge and shape me in new ways.

I feel deeply grateful that at Supercell, I’ve been allowed to grow into each role over time. Every new challenge and opportunity has helped shape me into the person and professional I am today.

In terms of gender equality, how has the industry evolved over the last five years?

Over the past five years, the games industry has made significant progress toward gender equality, though there is still much work to do. I’ve noticed that diversity is now valued more genuinely than before, not as a passing trend but as a foundation for creativity.

There’s also more concrete action being taken to make diversity real. At Supercell, for example, there’s an ongoing commitment to increase diversity within teams and leadership, and to ensure that a broader range of perspectives are heard in decision-making.

Women and non-binary people are increasingly visible in both creative and leadership roles, which has brought new voices, perspectives, and stories into games. The overall atmosphere in many studios has also become more open, with more conversations around psychological safety, respect, and community.

“As a creative professional, I believe that diversity and the inclusion of different voices are what make games truly engaging and meaningful, both for those who make them and for those who play them.” Sari Latvala

At the same time, I recognise that equality doesn’t happen on its own. It requires ongoing effort, courage to speak up, and a willingness to challenge old structures. As a creative professional, I believe that diversity and the inclusion of different voices are what make games truly engaging and meaningful, both for those who make them and for those who play them.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to women entering the games industry today?

Like in any field, making games is all about collaboration. Communication skills are just as vital as technical skills. It’s important to practice both giving and receiving feedback, to bring forward your own ideas, but also to listen to and respect others’ viewpoints. The best games and the best teams are built on mutual understanding.

What projects or achievements are you most proud of, and how do they reflect your vision for the industry?

The Hay Day team has always been compact and efficient. Instead of significantly expanding our physical team size over the years, we’ve focused on effectiveness and carefully chosen external partners. In particular, we’ve long collaborated closely with three partner teams in producing game assets and in-game graphical elements.

I’m proud to have been part of selecting, training, and growing these external teams and talents, while also developing our internal art team and maintaining a consistent visual style. It’s been inspiring to see how different backgrounds and working methods complement one another when guided by a shared vision and visual language.

Although my title as Hay Day’s visual owner is relatively new, I’ve been deeply involved in nurturing the game’s IP and visual spirit for many years. I aim to preserve the charm, humour, and warmth that have defined Hay Day since its launch in 2012 and ensure that the look and feel remain cohesive, even as contributors come from all over the world.

I believe this direction will only strengthen in the future. As game productions continue to grow in size and complexity, teams will need to be increasingly flexible and scalable. External partners are no longer just a resource extension; they are an essential part of the modern game development ecosystem.

The game teams of the future might not sit in the same office. They might work from different countries and time zones, yet still create something unified, high-quality, and meaningful together. That’s why I believe the true strength of the game industry lies in collaboration, trust, and the ability to bring diverse talent together around a shared vision.

Check out more interviews with the shortlisted women and non-binary people in our Aurora series.