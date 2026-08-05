EA’s $55bn buyout complete in deal led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

Electronic Arts has gone private, now owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

EA’s common stock will be delisted from NASDAQ.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is now the majority owner of Electronic Arts, following a consortium buyout taking the company private.

That consortium includes PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, with PIF taking a 93% share. The trio made a $55 billion all-cash deal with EA in September 2025 to acquire the sports games giant.

Now the transaction has completed, with stockholders set to receive $210 in cash for each share of EA common stock they owned. In going private, EA’s common stock will be delisted from NASDAQ and has ceased trading.

Acquisition complete

It’s been 10 months since the acquisition of EA was officially announced. EA stockholders approved the acquisition last December, but it has taken time to receive legal approval.

The European Commission, for example, approved the transaction last month, determining that the transaction - covering esports events as well as the production and distribution of games across mobile, PC and console - would have limited impact on competition.

Every regulatory approval needed to complete the transaction had been obtained by July 30th.

"This moment recognises the extraordinary people whose creativity, ambition and passion have made EA one of the world's leading interactive entertainment companies," said EA chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson.

"We're entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition. Together, we'll invest boldly, accelerate innovation and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day."

PIF deputy governor and head of international investments Turqi Alnowaiser commented: "Having been a minority investor in the company for more than five years, we have a deep understanding of EA’s unique platform, massive global sports and gaming franchises, and iconic IP.

"Entertainment and sports are key areas of strategic focus for PIF, and are among the fastest growing and evolving sectors around the world. Together, the consortium is uniquely positioned to be a long-term partner to EA’s management team in driving sustained growth and innovation for EA and the industry."