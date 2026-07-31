EA expects acquisition by PIF-led consortium to close on August 4th

The acquisition was originally announced in September 2025.

EA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak-Eagle AcquireCo.

The acquiring consortium includes PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Electronic Arts expects its acquisition by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to close on August 4th 2026, after receiving all required regulatory approvals.

In a filing, the publisher said that as of July 30th 2026, every regulatory approval needed to complete the transaction had been obtained. Once completed, PIF will own 93.4% of Electronic Arts.

The company now expects the merger to be completed on or about the close of trading on August 4th, subject to the remaining customary closing conditions outlined in the merger agreement.

The acquisition was first announced on September 28th 2025, when EA entered into a merger agreement with Oak-Eagle AcquireCo and Oak-Eagle MergerCo, entities established for the transaction.

Final steps

Under the agreement, Oak-Eagle MergerCo will merge with and into Electronic Arts, with EA surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak-Eagle AcquireCo.

Parent company Oak-Eagle AcquireCo was formed by an investor consortium comprising Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private investment funds affiliated with Silver Lake Group, and private investment funds affiliated with Affinity Partners.

The acquisition is expected to become the largest leveraged buyout completed to date and marks another step in PIF's plans to expand Saudi Arabia's presence in the global games industry.

It also supports the kingdom's broader strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil through investments across sectors including gaming, sports, tourism and infrastructure to meet its Vision 2030 goals.