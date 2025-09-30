EA CEO says company's values will "remain unchanged" following Saudi acquisition

EA chief executive Andrew Wilson says new owners are "committed" to the company and its mission.

Deal can empower team to pursue "transformative opportunities", states CEO.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has told staff that its values as a company will "remain unchanged" following its acquisition.

In a letter to employees, the chief exec said that the deal was a recognition of his staff's hard work, adding that EA's new owners are "committed" to the company and share in the mission the firm has had.

Wilson also said that he is going to be staying on as CEO. Incidentally, getting rid of Wilson as chief exec due to a change in control of the company would cost EA $13.6 million.

New era

"This moment is a recognition of your creativity, your innovation, and your passion," Wilson wrote.

"You have built some of the world’s most iconic IP, created stories that have inspired global communities, and helped shape culture through interactive experiences. Everything we have achieved – and everything that lies ahead – is because of you.

"We are entering a new era of opportunity. This is one of the largest and most significant investments ever made in the entertainment industry. Our new partners bring deep experience across sports, gaming, and entertainment. They are committed with conviction to EA – they believe in our people, our leadership, and the long-term vision we are now building together.

"Our mission at EA to — Inspire The World To Play — continues to guide everything we do. Our values and our commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged.

"With continued rigor and operational excellence, we can amplify the creativity of our teams, accelerate innovation, and pursue transformative opportunities that position EA to lead the future of entertainment. Together, we’ll create experiences that are bold, expressive, and deeply connected to inspire generations of players around the world."