Epic Games launches new open content marketplace Fab

Fortnite creator Epic Games has launched its new open content marketplace Fab.

Epic said that by rolling out Fab directly into the Epic Games Launcher, users can conveniently access marketplace content for projects.

Developers can also browse Fab’s entire library of assets and manage all of their existing acquisitions without leaving the Launcher.

Epic said that with Fab in Launcher, users can batch download and batch export assets directly into their favourite digital content creation (DCC) tools.

Moreover, Fab's Assets support a wide range of file types and can be exported to engines and tools such as Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, 3ds Max, Maya, and Cinema 4D.

Accessing Fab

To access Fab, users need to update to the latest version of the Epic Games Launcher. Once updated, Fab appears in the left navigation panel under Unreal Engine.

From Fab’s settings, creators can set preferred file formats and target DCCs for quick exports, as well as filter assets by location to easily find files already stored on disk.

Product listing pages can also be opened on top of search to quickly review details before committing to downloads.

To mark the rollout, Epic has released Quixel’s largest-ever Megascans update, available now alongside other assets from creators worldwide. Epic also published a Fab roadmap, outlining upcoming features and improvements.