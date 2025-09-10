Kokku recognised as official Unreal Engine Service Partner

Joins just over 100 companies worldwide, including only 35 authorised gaming service providers.

Earns Silver badge for expertise across triple-A and double-A games, simulations, and real-time applications.

Kokku says the milestone boosts confidence for partners and developers alike.

Co-development provider Kokku has been named an official Unreal Engine Service Partner by Epic Games.

It joins just over 100 companies worldwide recognised by Epic Games for top-tier Unreal Engine support, with only around 35 of those being authorised gaming service providers.

Moreover, Kokku has earned the Silver badge, recognising its extensive Unreal Engine expertise across triple-A and double-A games, simulations, real-time applications, and interactive environments.

“Big validation"

The company now has access to exclusive Epic training programs and partner communities, enabling tailored skill development, improved use of Unreal tools, and continuous learning on advanced engine features.

“This is a solid recognition of something the industry already knew: our high standards in developing projects with Unreal Engine and being pioneers in Brazil using Unreal back when no one was really exploring the engine," said Kokku CEO Thiago de Freitas.

“They can feel confident knowing they’re supported by a partner trusted by the creators of the very engine they rely on. It’s yet another validation that they’ve chosen the right team to help them deliver some of the best games in the world."

He added: “It’s also a big validation for our developers, as we aim to keep bringing more world-class professionals into our team. Now, these talents can feel confident that their careers are in the right place for continued growth and development."