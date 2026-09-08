Epic Games Store to require age verification for R18+ games in Australia

Players can choose from multiple age verification methods.

Existing games and titles rated below R18+ will not be affected.

ConnectID verification will be added later this month.

Epic Games has revealed that its Epic Games Store will require players in Australia to verify they are 18 or older before they can download or purchase games rated R18+ from September 9th.

The Fortnite developer said the change is being introduced to comply with Australia's online safety regulations.

Epic Games added that it will not affect access to games players already own or titles rated below R18+.

Verification options

Epic will use its Kids Web Services (KWS) system to verify players' ages through third-party providers offering several privacy-preserving methods.

Players can take a selfie which Yoti will analyse to estimate their age. The selfie is encrypted and deleted immediately after estimation and KWS does not receive the image.

Another option allows players to enter their credit card details. Stripe will authorise a 5-cent transaction to confirm the card is valid without charging the player, while KWS will not receive the card details.

Players can also use a government-issued ID through Veriff. The information is encrypted and securely processed before the photo is deleted immediately after verification.

A fourth option will arrive later this month through ConnectID, allowing players to confirm their age through their bank without sharing banking information with ConnectID or KWS.

Epic said the information provided to these verification partners will only be used to verify players' ages.