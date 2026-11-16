Epic Games tells Supreme Court that Apple was rightly held in contempt

Epic says Apple charged a 27% commission on open web purchases instead of complying with the injunction.

Epic says Apple made external payment links nearly impossible to find and painful to use.

The court of appeals upheld the contempt ruling.

Epic Games has filed a brief with the US Supreme Court arguing that Apple was correctly held in contempt of court over its iPhone app payment rules.

The case stems from a US District Court ruling that barred Apple from stopping developers from linking users to other payment systems or telling users those options exist. Epic lost on most of its antitrust claims in that case.

According to the Fortnite maker, Apple didn't comply.

“Today we filed our brief with the US Supreme Court explaining why Apple was correctly held in contempt of court," Epic wrote in a post.

“Rather than complying with the district court’s order, Apple started charging a 27% junk fee on purchases made on the open web and then made it nearly impossible for customers to link out to make those purchases. Contempt is for companies that knowingly violate court orders. That is exactly what Apple did."

It was suggested that the 27% commission on purchases made on the open web was such a high percentage that developers would lose money if users paid outside Apple's system.

Apple pushes back

Epic stated that the district court has held Apple in contempt, finding it had attempted a bad-faith cover-up including presenting a "sham" report to justify the 27% fee. The court of appeals upheld the contempt ruling.

The Fortnite maker also described restrictions as a calculated scheme to evade the injunction, planned by top management.

In its own brief, Apple argued that contempt is among the most potent powers a federal court can use. It said that for over 140 years, a party could only be held in civil contempt if there was no "fair ground of doubt" that it had violated an order.

Apple said the injunction's text did not mention commissions, which the Ninth Circuit itself recognised. It also said Epic had conceded that the district court did not explicitly ban a new fee on purchases made outside an app.

The company said it "strongly and respectfully disagrees" with the district court's findings and had devoted enormous resources to complying with the injunction.