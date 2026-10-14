Miniclip’s mobile advertising platform AdSurge launches as standalone company

Miniclip has launched mobile advertising platform AdSurge.

The tool's initial focus is on games monetised primarily through in-app advertising.

Games studio Miniclip has built an AI-powered mobile advertising platform called AdSurge, designed for third-party games publishers.

The tool has launched today, offering an integrated solution for UA and ad monetisation. Its initial focus is on mobile games monetised primarily through in-app advertising.

Miniclip chief data officer Paul Bugryniec told PocketGamer.biz that AdSurge ads become skippable in half the time and require half the clicks to close compared to commonly used formats on other networks.

The goal is to create a better user experience, something which Bugryniec claims has been deteriorating for many years - citing long waits before ads become skippable and close buttons that appear in inconsistent locations or are difficult to find.

Platform and privacy

The AdSurge platform has been crafted over three years, aiming to fulfil Miniclip’s public mission to build an ad network.

Following key expansions like the acquisition of Easybrain in a $1.2 billion deal, Miniclip has ultimately reached the scale necessary and the diverse games portfolio required to validate a dedicated ad platform - and now to commercialise it.

AdSurge is currently said to capture "a low single-digit share of wallet" when it comes to ad monetisation and a double-digit margin for Miniclip itself, the tech having been tested and refined across Miniclip’s playerbase.

The platform operates independently of Miniclip as a standalone company, and all partner data is isolated from Miniclip to protect privacy. It has drawn on lessons and expertise from Tencent’s ad ecosystem but has been built from scratch.

"Unlike other ad networks that prioritise network yield, AdSurge is focused on delivering results for our partners. AdSurge was engineered inside a studio portfolio, and we evaluate performance using the same metrics our partners care about: return on ad spend, net ad monetisation yield, player experience and SDK technical performance," Bugryniec stated.

While initial development has focused on titles with in-app advertising, the next phase for AdSurge will be broadening to support in-app purchase and hybrid-monetised games.