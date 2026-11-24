Below you can see the latest top games and companies by downloads and revenue for October 2026, as well as the big stories and trends from the last month. Data is provided by AppMagic.

Check out profiles of the world's top publishers in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2026 list. Meet them in person at events like Pocket Gamer Connects London 2027 on January 18th and 19th.

Note that these estimates of net revenue are from player spending across the App Store and Google Play only. It does not feature estimates from alternative marketplaces or direct-to-consumer platforms.

TOP GROSSING MOBILE GAMES

The big stories: SD Gundam G Generation Eternal’s autumnal comeback

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal shot up 74 positions in the top grossing rankings this October, re-entering the top 100 and landing in 39th place. The Bandai Namco title made $10.9 million net during the month, up 117% compared to September and its best performance since April.

Currently in its second year, the Gundam game is building a pattern of revenue surges during the spring and autumn. October 2025 was its second-best month last year, spiking after a decline through the summer.

This October has done the same, though lands as Gundam Eternal’s third highest-grossing month of 2026 so far. The rise coincided with its 1.5-year anniversary with login events, featured units, free pulls and more.

The big stories: Top Lords aims for the top

Top Lords shot onto the scene with a record month this October, generating $9m. This Game Spark title released quietly during the summer months, building to its first $1m in August and steamrolling into autumn.

Player spending climbed by 174% month-over-month in September, hitting $4.5m, before growing by another 99% into October. Compared to industry competition, this moved Top Lords up the rankings by 80 places last month, from 136th to the 56th most lucrative mobile game.

It’s a trend aligning with a growing install base, from around 1.5m total in August to nearly 10m as of October. Its Last War-esque gameplay sees players grow an army along the bottom of their screen to shoot down advancing enemies.

Daily revenue has been growing steadily since June and peaked at $377,000 on October 30th. It’s continuing to grow in November.

Other notable stories:

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket made $14m in player spending this October, far from its astronomic origins but still landing it in the top 30 among all mobile games. In fact, its position rose by 24 places compared to September, up into 27th place. This rise wasn’t exactly a record breaker, but did come alongside the limited-time Deluxe Pack Mega set.

Wrapping up the game’s second year, this set of cards was made available for a few weeks with just four cards per pack instead of five. However, among them, players had the chance to find fan-favourite Mega Pokémon like Mega Rayquaza, Lucario, Blastoise and Blaziken. More than 400 cards were available in the pack, the most to date, likely sparking serious collectors to get spending.

The month also ended with anniversary content and another new card set, Dual Fusion, which has introduced cards with two types for the first time in Pokémon TCG history. Mega Greninja is both Water and Darkness type, for example.

Wuthering Waves also saw a small resurgence in October, bouncing back after a September lull. Monthly spending grew from $9.3m to $15.1m, up 62%, marking its best month since June. Daily spending peaked at the start of the month, immediately following the release of version 3.7 and new gacha character Hsin, a powerful Electro DPS unit. New weapons were also added, as was the new area Simulacrum Nexus of Mengzhou.

Finally, Capcom’s new mobile-exclusive Monster Hunter Outlanders launched right at the tail end of the month. It didn’t have time to top global charts for October, but did pick up more than $3m in player spending within four days.

The game has been developed by TiMi Studio Group with Garena serving as publisher in Southeast Asia, monetised in part through its gacha system. This allows players to take control of not only their own customisable hunter but other characters with their own weapons and elemental affinities too.

The top grossing mobile games for October 2026

Honor of Kings spent yet another month at the top of the charts, being the only title to surpass $100m net during October. Tencent’s giant has held onto the top spot since January.

Roblox ranked second with $94.3m, followed by Monopoly Go at $74.6m. Notably, the four highest-grossing games all held onto their positions from September, with Microfun’s Gossip Harbor just shy of third place at $74.1m. This was down from a silver-medal peak in August.

Dream Games’ Royal Match surpassed Candy Crush for a place in the top five this October, pushing ahead at $62.8m. Royal Match’s earnings grew 1% M/M while Candy Crush’s fell almost 10%, ultimately making $56.1m last month.

Whiteout Survival, Kingshot, Coin Master and Township rounded out the top 10, the latter two moving up from 11th and 14th respectively.

Collectively, mobile games generated almost $3.5 billion in net revenue during the month. The figure was down 13% year-over-year and 2% compared to September.

MOST DOWNLOADED MOBILE GAMES

The big stories: The rise of Rotate Rings

Nebula Studio netted a big win this October with the soaring success of Rotate Rings. Up from 199th place in September’s free games charts to eighth in October, the meteoric rise saw daily downloads reach beyond 650,000 per day and almost 12.6m over the course of the month.

As its name implies, the game tasks its millions of players with rotating interlocked rings, aiming to line up gaps.

No other title in the top 10 achieved such a sudden surge up the rankings last month. Compared to 2.5m downloads in September, it meant a 404% M/M rise.

The Singapore-based studio’s catalogue consists of more than 10 games, spearheaded by fellow puzzle title Mahjong Blast - Tile Puzzle Game. It’s a game with more than 100m downloads on the Play Store alone. Rotate Rings has already reached 14m installs on the Play Store, so whether or not it goes on to overtake the flagship, it’s certainly one to watch. It’s already the third most-downloaded mobile game in Nebula Studio’s portfolio.

The big stories: Memes for millions

MemeMix Challenge: Funny Party arrived on the scene this September and really took off in October. From less than 200,000 downloads, it suddenly accelerated to 7.8m in October with its AI features evidently grabbing attention.

Amobear VN Game Global designed this title as a test of players’ voices, with AI tech evaluating tone, pitch and rhythm as players aim to mimic sounds to earn points. It also includes sound packs like animal noises, superhero quotes and an ‘anime edition’. So far, daily installs peaked on October 4th at 393,000.

Other notable stories:

Minecraft’s mobile version returned to the top 50 this October, landing in 37th place for downloads with more than 5.8m fresh installs.

Among last month’s downloads, 4.9m of them came from Google Play, compared to just 929,000 from the App Store. The rise happened to occur during the latest test of King’s Minecraft Blast, where gamers in Canada and Australia got to try the spinoff for the first time.

Still, it’s worth noting Minecraft’s downloads remained below their 2026 peak of 7.6m installs this April, even if they turned around September’s decline.

Royal Kingdom also rose up the charts with its best month since June, earning 5.7m new installs and landing in 41st place. That was a big rise from 84th in September but couldn’t quite catch up to Royal Match in 30th.

Meanwhile, Supercent’s Bulldozer Master overtook Royal Kingdom by moving up 56 positions in the rankings. This arcade-style game sees players smash through ore and explore mining zones, growing their digging zones. So too has its audience grown, with 5.9m new installs meaning a shift into 36th place. October was its best month for downloads thus far.

Most downloaded mobile games for October 2026

Garena’s Free Fire: Storm Arena spent its fourth consecutive month at the top of the downloads charts where it’s held a tight lead since July. It generated 25m installs this October at a rise of 15% from September.

Constantly tailed by Roblox, the UGC platform also grew in October, up 9% in mobile installs to 22.5m.

Hungry Studio’s Block Blast ranked third at 17.9m downloads, followed by Learnings’ 2026 hit Meowdoku at 17.3m. SmallStep Tech’s Brain Puzzle 3 rounded out the top five with 15.7m installs.

Bus Fever Party, Paper.io 2, Rotate Rings, Ludo King and Subway Surfers completed the top 10.

Collectively, mobile games received 3.8bn installs this October, up 4% M/M and down 5% Y/Y.

TOP PERFORMING MOBILE GAMES PUBLISHERS

Top grossing mobile publishers for October 2026

Tencent stayed on top despite an 11% fall in net player spending last month. The giant made another $295.4m, actually its worst performance of 2026 thus far, yet still no other publisher came close.

Century Games ranked second with $146.9m, just shy of half Tencent’s revenue, while Playrix ranked third at $98.7m.

Microfun and Roblox came close behind at $96m and $94.3m, filling out the top five.

It’s worth noting that while Scopely ranked seventh with $89.7m, the studio would rank third if including an additional $29.8m from Scopely Explore and $8.4m from Loom Games.

Tencent aside, many of the top publishers saw slight growth on a monthly basis.

Top mobile publishers by downloads for October 2026

Voodoo, Learnings and Azur Games were last month’s top three publishers by installs, all surpassing 50m fresh downloads. Learnings and Azur Games swapped positions compared to September while Voodoo held onto first place for a second month running.

Meanwhile, Unicorn Studio Official ranked fourth as the only other studio to surpass 50m installs last month, rising from fifth place and 44.3m downloads in September. Miniclip came fifth in October with 46.6m downloads, slightly ahead of Talking Tom maker Outfit7.

The top five publishers all saw downloads grow compared to September, setting an encouraging course as the end of 2026 approaches.