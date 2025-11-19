Exel by Merak and Saudi Bridge partner to support international startups entering the kingdom

The partnership aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional and global gaming hub.

The collaboration is expected to attract new investment and drive knowledge transfer in the Kingdom.

The agreement aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s innovation and investment goals.

Exel by Merak and Saudi Bridge have signed a cooperation agreement to support international companies in the Exel Gaming Accelerator and help them enter the Saudi market.

The partnership is part of the Biban 2025 initiatives and aims to boost international collaboration by helping global startups contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing digital games sector.

Exel and Saudi Bridge said the collaboration will support the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading regional and global hub for the industry.

Ecosystem growth

The agreement strengthens long-term collaboration and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to drive innovation, attract high-impact investment.

Moreover, it is expected to draw new investment, support knowledge transfer, and further position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for digital gaming innovation and entrepreneurship.

Earlier this month, Exel by Merak selected 19 startups for its second gaming accelerator cohort, covering mobile, PC, and console projects and running until mid-February 2026.

Each studio will receive $300,000 in funding and mentorship, with the larger cohort increasing total investment compared to Cohort 1.

Chosen from more than 300 applicants, the teams will receive support from global industry experts, while applications for Cohort 3 are expected to open in April 2026.