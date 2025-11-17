Exel by Merak welcomes 19 startups for Cohort 2 accelerator

Each startup receives $300,000, increasing the total investment due to the larger group.

Saudi-based gaming accelerator Exel by Merak has selected 19 startups for its second cohort.

Exel by Merak told PocketGamer.biz that the cohort includes projects across mobile, PC, and console, with Cohort 2 set to conclude in mid-February 2026.

Moreover, each Cohort 2 startup will receive $300,000, matching Cohort 1’s structure. With 19 startups involved, the total investment is higher this time due to the increased number of startups.

Chosen from a pool of over 300 applicants, the selected studios will also receive mentorship and hands-on support from global industry leaders throughout the accelerator.

Although it has not yet set a specific date, Exel said it plans to open applications for Cohort 3 in April 2026.

Growth ambitions

Earlier this year, 17 startups were each awarded $300,000 in catalyst funding to help them scale after graduating from the first Exel by Merak gaming accelerator.

“Powered by the success of our inaugural cohort, Cohort 2 of the Exel Gaming Accelerator has launched with strong momentum," said Exel by Merak spokesperson. “The program attracted a high-calibre mix of international and local studios who see the Kingdom as a launchpad for globally ambitious games.

“[It] combines sharp, execution-focused support across product, publishing, and fundraising with a deep emphasis on AI - helping teams embed AI into game design, tooling, live ops, and business workflows.

“Our ambition is simple: to give founders a decisive competitive edge and, in doing so, help shape the future of gaming in the Kingdom.”

In September, we spoke with Merak Capital VP of innovation platform and head of Exel by Merak Faisal Sedrani to discuss the first cohort, common founder mistakes and the impact of $300,000 catalytic funding.