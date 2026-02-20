Exel by Merak appoints Faisal Sedrani as CEO to lead its next growth phase

Sedrani previously led Exel’s establishment as a Merak Capital subsidiary and scaled its accelerator operations.

He also serves as VP of innovation platform at Merak Capital, overseeing growth-focused programmes across the organisation.

The leadership move signals a strategic transition toward building long-term ecosystem value.

Merak Capital-owned gaming accelerator Exel by Merak has appointed Faisal Sedrani as chief executive officer.

He will lead the accelerator's next phase of growth and expand its mandate as a multi-sector innovation company in line with Vision 2030.

Sedrani previously served as head of management, where he led the full establishment of Exel as a Merak Capital subsidiary and drove startup growth through accelerators and digital innovation.

Alongside this, he has served as VP of innovation platform at Merak Capital since 2024, overseeing the organisation’s innovation programmes and growth-focused accelerator initiatives.

Strategic transition

Outside of games, Sedrani co-founded Smart Deer Co in 2022, where he has since concentrated on building environmental and smart technology solutions aimed at desert restoration.

He has led cross-functional teams spanning robotics, IoT and environmental science, while collaborating closely with local communities on ecosystem restoration initiatives.

“After leading the company over the past year, this step reflects our direction and focus on building real value in the innovation ecosystem," said Sedrani in a post. “Grateful for the trust and the team behind the work. Looking ahead to what we'll build next.”

Exel by Merak aims to drive innovation in the Kingdom by empowering entrepreneurs and accelerating growth in high-potential sectors. Cohort 2 of its accelerator programme recently graduated ahead of the start of Cohort 3 later this year.