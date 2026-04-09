Exel Gaming Accelerator reopens with up to $300,000 in funding for third cohort

Applications are open for the Exel Gaming Accelerator’s third cohort.

AI is an overarching focus, from development pipelines to commercialisation.

Applications are now open for the Exel Gaming Accelerator’s third cohort, with up to $300,000 in funding on the table.

Selected startups will see up to $150,000 in cash and $150,000 in strategic in‑kind support. Weekly mentorships with games industry and tech veterans will also be available.

This latest programme emphasises AI - an overarching focus from development pipelines to commercialisation. Specialised sessions are designed to help startups leverage the latest tech in game development, GTM strategies and scaling.

Seeking startups

The Exel Gaming Accelerator is seeking applicants looking "to shape the next generation of gaming innovation". It’s particularly designed for startups looking to enter and grow in Saudi Arabia.

Startups have until May 21st, 2026 to apply. After applicants are selected, the programme will begin with a two-week digital phase. Top companies will then be chosen to move in-person for a 14-week programme with a milestone-driven structure.

At the end of this process, startups will be expected to present their progress to investors, stakeholders and publishers.

The Exel Gaming Accelerator is supported by Merak Capital. It is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy under Vision 2030.

More than 5,000 applications were made over the first two cohorts. They spanned more than 70 countries.

Startups can apply for the third cohort here.