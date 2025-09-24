Fateless completes Alpha Wave cycle with 36k players for upcoming RPG Godforge

Global launch of Godforge set for Q1 2026 after $14m funding round.

Seven standout players will travel to Las Vegas for a Squidmar-crafted diorama reveal.

Fateless to refine Godforge with community feedback and performance data.

Godforge blends dark fantasy, strategy, and cinematic design to redefine hero collectors.

UK independent games studio Fateless has completed the Alpha Wave cycle for its upcoming cross-platform RPG Godforge.

The developer said the completion marks a key step toward its global launch in Q1 2026 following a $14 million funding round earlier this year.

Alpha Wave 3 of Godforge saw 36,000 players log over 355,000 hours, achieve 12.5m victories with over 1,100 players earning the exclusive Golden Medal reward.

To celebrate the milestone, Fateless is rewarding its community with exclusives, including a Las Vegas trip for seven top players to witness a full-scale diorama by YouTuber Squidmar, honouring the team with the highest overall score.

Building together

With the Alpha phase complete, Fateless said it will use player feedback and data to refine Godforge’s balance, content, and experience, showcasing its strong community and paving the way for the game’s next development stage.

Godforge is a cross-platform dark fantasy RPG where players wield powers of Gods, Myths, and Legends across factions, blending strategy, cinematic visuals, and community-driven design to push the hero collector genre forward.

“The reception we’ve seen for Godforge during the Alpha Wave has been incredible to see," said Fateless CEO and co-founder Simon ”HellHades” Lockerby.

“The community's feedback has been invaluable in helping shape Godforge into the game it’s becoming and as a studio we’ve been blown away by what all players were able to achieve during their time with the game.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reward them for their efforts and can’t wait to celebrate with our top players in Vegas next year. As we move toward our full launch in 2026, we’re excited to continue building this journey together, with our community at the heart of everything we do.”