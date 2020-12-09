90% of your players prefer ads over paying - now what?

Should you offer players the option to make a purchase or watch an ad? Don't be tempted to decide this on the fly. Viker's Beasley suggests the best approach is to bake rewarded mechanics in your game from the start.

And don't limit it to one game in your portfolio. His team believes that players who like being rewarded for their attention and participation in one game will grow to expect the same mechanic in your other games.

"We use global mechanics across all of our games," he says. He also emphasises making the right fit between the experience and the call-to-action.

"Whether you want to engage only on an advertising basis with us, or if you want to engage through IAPs, [users] have a great experience that we are designing from the ground up, as opposed to retrospectively trying to shoehorn rewarded videos or interstitials into the experience,"

Any way you cut it, Viker adds, it starts with understanding the player's "propensity to engage with us."

At IMVU, Patel takes it a step further, drawing from user behaviour in the first 24 hours to "predict whether the best way to monetise them [players] is going to be either through in-app purchases or through advertising."

Once that is established, efforts focus on creating a social loop to increase stickiness and interest in earning credits to cultivate friendships in the game and have fun. In this scenario, IMVU makes a bet that many users won't be able to pay for the credits and will want to earn those credits either through rewarded video ads, adjoe's Playtime ad unit, or offer walls.

IMVU also cashes in because it draws from what it observes early on in the user experience "to expose users to ways they can either get more discounts on buying IMVU credits they want."

The bottom line, adjoe's Thiemann says, is understanding that ads are a value-add. "Having ads doesn’t mean that you will cannibalise revenues or diminish interest in IAPs, he explains.

Viewing rewarded advertising as "an incremental revenue source" is the right mindset to have. But having the right mechanics is essential. It's all about “getting the user into your engagement loop and then, in a fast way, making them used to your rewards,” he says.