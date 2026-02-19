Finnish Game Jam 2026 produced 259 brand new games in just 48 hours

All 259 prototypes were built from scratch during the weekend marathon.

FGJ26 expanded to more than a dozen public jam sites nationwide.

Venues ranged from university labs to the Finnish National Gallery.

Projects spanned digital games, tabletop concepts and experimental formats.

Finnish Game Jam 2026 has wrapped with 259 new games created during the 48-hour development marathon.

The event, which saw hundreds of hobbyists, students and professionals gather around this year’s theme, “Mask”, formed Finland’s contribution to the Global Game Jam.

According to the organisers, none of the 259 prototypes existed before the weekend, demonstrating the speed and originality of Finland’s jam scene.

Moreover, this year's event also expanded to more than a dozen public sites nationwide, alongside invite-only locations. You can access the games created here.

Community celebration

Venues ranged from university labs to the Finnish National Gallery, where participants accessed CC0 art assets and an open API to inspire their projects. Developers explored the theme through digital titles, tabletop concepts and experimental works.

The event concluded with an IGDA Finland x Finnish Game Jam Post-Play Party in Helsinki, drawing more than 300 attendees to test fresh prototypes and celebrate the community.

