Firaxis confirms layoffs as part of a development restructuring plan

Civilization 7 developer Firaxis has laid off an undisclosed number of employees as part of its plans to optimise development process.

Former Firaxis writer Emma Kidwell revealed on LinkedIn that she was among those laid off, noting her work on Civilization VII and Marvel’s Midnight Suns during nearly five years at the studio.

A 2K spokesperson confirmed the redundancies to Game Developer.

"We can confirm there was a staff reduction today at Firaxis Games, as the studio restructures and optimises its development process for adaptability, collaboration, and creativity," read a statement.

The spokesperson said the company would not disclose the number of layoffs, though multiple developers confirmed on LinkedIn that they had been affected.

Wider layoffs

Firaxis previously laid off 30 staff in 2023 during Take-Two’s cost-cutting program.

Since then, the studio launched Civilization 7 to mixed reviews, facing criticism over its UI but has continued releasing updates and patches, including major map additions.

Parent company Take-Two has carried out several layoffs, including Cat Daddy Games, which saw staff departures tied to a 2025 “corporate restructuring".

In FY ending March 31, 2025, Take-Two generated $5.6bn in revenue, with mobile contributing $2.9bn (52%), a 7% year-over-year increase of $194m and a 1% higher share of overall revenue.