Five reasons you might think PG Connects London isn't for you - and why it is!

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year

Networking, fringe events and multiple track rooms serving up expert-led seminars

The two-day event returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries. That’s a whole lot of networking to be done.

Returning on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

We spend a lot of time having conversations about our events - sorry, we love what we do - and we’ve noticed the same questions keep popping up about London’s return in the new year. So we thought it would be a good idea to share our answers with you here.

Is it only for mobile?

Not at all! We started with mobile in 2014, of course, but have since evolved to cover all formats and welcome companies and games professionals from all platforms.

When we asked this year’s London attendees which platforms they focused on, 85% answered Mobile, while PC, console and handheld console collectively accounted for 116% (reflecting the fact that attendees could select multiple platforms). So mobile strong? Yes, proudly so! But by no means mobile only.

“We saw a 116% combined platform reach across PC/Mac and consoles.”

Much of our seminar schedule is equally applicable to game makers on mobile, PC and console, while we have themed content that’s entirely dedicated to big screen gaming. If you've mentally filed Pocket Gamer Connects under, ‘That mobile games conference’, it may be time to update your filing system. The name tells you where PG Connects came from - the programme tells you where it’s going.

Is it a UK-focused event?

Of course it’s located in the UK, but PG Connects London is always our biggest international gathering of the year. We regularly welcome representatives from more than 60 nations, including every key games industry hub around the world.

More than half (55.2%) of this year's attendees came from overseas, with over 10% travelling across the Atlantic from the USA - all keen to access not only the UK’s games industry, but also the broader European market.

Is it just PG Connects?

“Multiple themed partner summits will run throughout both days.”

Two packed days of networking, fringe events and multiple track rooms serving up a practically never-ending feast of expert-led seminars not enough for you? Not only do we have official after-hours networking in the evenings, but you'll also find an assortment of scheduled third-party activities.

And that’s before we even mention the multiple themed partner summits that will run throughout both days. More on those soon...

Isn't the venue small and confusing?

The Brewery is vast, just not in the immediate way a dull, dedicated conference hall might convey. It's a highly conveniently located building full of layers and character.

It’s this layout, combined with the high volume and vibrancy of attendees that maximises chance encounters and networking opportunities in a way that’s impossible in a wide open, characterless expo centre. We're redesigning the way we use the layout to further enhance these opportunities in 2027.

“It’s this layout that maximises chance encounters and networking opportunities.”

We added space in the nearby Barbican Centre this year and we’ll be making even more use of it in 2027. The Barbican offers a very different feel, yet dovetails beautifully into the event's character by offering an effective counterpoint with a more obvious sense of space whilst avoiding the dreaded soulless expo box.

Can I get in for less?

We hear you - cashflow is critical and events are expensive. We could tell you about the ROI you’ll get from attending, but let’s address the elephant in the room: ticket prices. Not only do we offer heavily subsidised prices for indie developers, we’ve also frozen prices to help where we can.

The best way to save money is to book early before tickets reach full price in the run-up to the event. Right now, Super Early Bird tickets start at just £138. Book now and you could save up to £335!