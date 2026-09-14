Why PG Connects Nordics is essential for developers, publishers and investors

The Nordics’ biggest games industry conference returns to Finland in 2026 for its 13th edition

More than 1,500 mobile, PC and console professionals

Unrivalled opportunities to Connect with exactly who you’re looking for

We’re thrilled to bring PG Connects back to Helsinki in 2026, bringing together and celebrating the games industries of the Nordic countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland. Still a proud partner of Finnish Games Week, our rebranded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference takes place on October 20th and 21st.

It's where Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors - and more - connect. It’s where the global games industry comes to do business, gain local insight and find the next fresh opportunities.

Every attendee will benefit from the 22 packed conference tracks covering everything from acquisition and AI to the latest development trends, transmedia and more. As well as the online meeting platform that’s FREE to all ticket holders.

Here’s why we think developers, publishers and investors will benefit this October from attending the biggest games industry event in the Nordics.

Developers

Showcase your work to the world: The Big Indie Zone gives you the chance to give the global games industry hands-on experience of your work.

Bring your game to market: If you’re looking for a publishing partner, then Publisher SpeedMatch pairs developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings to discuss new prospects

Secure investment: Whatever stage you’re at, Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Get expert feedback: Enter the Big Indie Pitch competitions to see if you could win best in show! With editions for Mobile and PC+Console, every entry gets expert feedback both during and after the conference.

Your questions answered: Put your most pressing questions to the International Game Developers Association with the IGDA Chat Corner. Hear real-world solutions for the issues you need to overcome.

Publishers

Find the next big hit: Between the seminars and meetings booked through the online meeting platform, explore the Big Indie Zone to see the latest wave of indie games coming out of one of the most established regions in games.

Your curated funnel of talent: Let us do the work for you! We’ll identify developers actively seeking publishers and connect you for rapid fire meetings through Publisher SpeedMatch. Then you can follow-up at the event or afterwards if it’s a match.

Investors

Identify hot prospects: Cut to the chase and zero in on promising leads with the curated Investor Connector sessions. We’ll match applicants from every sector to your requirements for one-on-one introductory meetings.

Spot talent in the wild: Take a walk through the Big Indie Zone and you’ll find the most promising new development talent today. They’ll be happy to talk about not only their present projects, but what they have cooking for the future. This is where you get a step ahead of the rest.

PG Connects Nordics what to expect

The Nordics’ biggest games industry conference returns to Finland in 2026 for its 13th edition, again including the AI Gamechangers Summit - and a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year.

Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds - as well as unlimited networking with the best in the business.

Whether you’re a developer, publisher or investor, PG Connects Nordics presents unrivalled opportunities to Connect with exactly who you’re looking for.

Book now and save

Tickets are on sale now starting from just €198 - until Mid-Term prices finish at the end of the month.