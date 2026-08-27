The very finest curated networking at PG Connects Nordics

Free to anyone with a ticket to PG Connects Nordics

Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and TWO Big Indie Pitches

Applications close at midnight on Monday, October 5th

The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st with more of everything you already love - and with a spangly new name to suit: PG Connects Nordics! This rebranded and expanded edition will unite attendees from across the Nordic region - from Finland and Sweden to Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



The amazing 23-track conference schedule across multiple stages and two side events will feature more than 150+ expert speakers, with companies including Layer AI, Epic Games, Xsolla, Meta, FastSpring, and Fingersoft already confirmed to take part.

Away from the seminar halls, every attendee gets full use of our online meeting system and we also have a range of dedicated networking opportunities to connect you with the people you need to meet:

Investor Connector

Are you a mobile, PC, console game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity? We select applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

Developers apply here. Investors here.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. The SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated stint of speed-date style meetings.

Developers apply here.

The Big Indie Pitch

Are you an indie developer? Are you currently working on a new mobile, smartwatch, or handheld game? If you’ve nodded twice,this unique quick-fire format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with our panel of experts, meaning all entrants get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too.

Apply for The Big Indie Pitch Mobile edition here, and the PC + Console edition here.

Free to all attendees

All these fabulous fringe events are completely free to anyone with a ticket to PG Connects Nordics. Just make sure to apply for any or all that you'd like to join before applications close at midnight on Monday, October 5th.

To take advantage of all these amazing opportunities, if you don't already have tickets, your first step is to register for the event, then start applying for our suite of curated networking sessions.