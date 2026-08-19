PG Connects Nordics overview schedule now live!

The event formerly known as PG Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st

The 23-track conference schedule runs across multiple stages and two side events

The overview schedule is now live

The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st with more of everything you already love - and with a spangly new name to suit: PG Connects Nordics! This rebranded and expanded edition will unite attendees from across the Nordic region - from Finland and Sweden to Norway, Denmark and Iceland.



At the heart of it all is an amazing 23-track conference schedule across multiple stages and two side events. 150+ expert speakers will bring you 36 hours of cutting edge content across both days. They'll share their expert insight on everything from monetisation, funding and AI to the latest development trends, HTML5, cross-media and beyond.

We've already confirmed speakers from these amazing companies - Layer AI, Epic Games, Xsolla, Meta, FastSpring, Fingersoft, IGDA, Neogames Finland, and Pixel Federation - with more signing up daily.

What's happening when?

Now we're thrilled to share the overview schedule for both days. Highlights include tracks such as Nordic Next and Global Trends on Day 1 - as well as Big Screen Gaming exploring life beyond mobile. Day 2 features AI Advances and The Growth Track, plus Beyond Games, which explores the space where games cross the boundaries of music, film, TV, sports and more.

There's curated networking via our fringe events - more on those soon - with a Big Indie Pitch on both days. The PC + Console edition is on day one, with the Mobile edition on day two.

Book now and save!

Tickets are available now via the official event website, with Mid Term prices starting at just €199.