Nominations open for PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2026

The PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers is back for 2026! And this year with exclusive headline sponsor, BIGO Ads.

Each year, we compile a list of the companies in the global mobile games business we think are at the top of their game.

The list covers developers and publishers of all sizes on mobile from anywhere in the world. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible for entry.

Final placement in these lists is an editorial decision, and the criteria expand from quality and quantity of new games released and financial performance over the last 12 months to notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance and future potential.

But we want to hear what you think. Who should be on this year's star-studded lists?

If you think your company should be considered or you believe someone else should be included, be sure to let us know all about why you/they deserve to be among the best via our lobbying form.

NOMINATE NOW!

The deadline for nominations is August 31st.

The Top 50 Game Makers 2026 list will be revealed during Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st.

If you’ve not read the Top 50 Game Makers before, check out our 2025 list here.