Introducing the Nordic Business Zone at PG Connects Nordics this October

A new opportunity for Nordic game studios, service providers and emerging businesses to showcase their company

Open to companies from across Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland

Takes place in Helsinki on the 20th and 21st of October

To celebrate the strength and innovation of the Nordic games ecosystem, we're creating a dedicated Nordic Business Zone at PG Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on the 20th and 21st of October.

This is an opportunity for Nordic game studios, service providers and emerging businesses to showcase their company alongside fellow companies from across Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Located within the exhibition area, the Nordic Business Zone is designed to help companies increase visibility, generate new business opportunities, and connect with publishers, investors, developers, and industry decision-makers from around the world.

Showcase your company and generate new business opportunities in an efficient and cost-effective way while gaining exposure through PocketGamer.biz's global audience.

Want to find out more? Just email us today!