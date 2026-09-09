Looking for work in the games industry? Check out the Careers Zone at PG Connects Nordics

Job seekers can discover relevant opportunities, express interest in open roles and connect directly with hiring teams

Recruiters can publish roles, view matching candidates and connect with interested talent

Sign up now and get ready for success at next month's PG Connects Nordics

We’re delighted to partner once more with Games Factory Talents to bring the Careers Zone to PG Connects Nordics. It's a dedicated space where studios and talent can discover each other, connect and move careers forward through smart matchmaking and on-site activities.

Job seekers

Talent can discover relevant opportunities, express interest in open roles and connect directly with hiring teams through the platform. It’s a simple way to make your event networking more focused, whether you’re actively job hunting or open to hearing about new opportunities.

Recruiters

Careers Zone gives hiring teams a focused way to meet games industry talent at PG Connects Nordics Recruiters can publish roles, view matching candidates, connect with interested talent and book meetings either on-site at the Careers Zone or online.

There are flexible recruiter packages depending on your hiring needs. Please see the Careers Zone recruiter deck for more information.

First steps

Sign up now to get started as either a jobseeker or a recruiter and get ready for success at next month's PG Connects Nordics.