How easy is it to get to Helsinki from across the Nordics?

Frequent direct flights, overnight ferries, extensive rail connections and good road links

Helsinki itself is compact, well connected and easy to navigate

The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st

Helsinki sits on the eastern edge of the Nordic region and getting there from Denmark, Sweden, Norway or Iceland is straightforward. With frequent direct flights, overnight ferries, extensive rail connections and good road links, there are plenty of ways to make the journey to PG Connects Nordics, whether speed, price or avoiding air travel is your priority.

Once you arrive, Helsinki itself is compact, well connected and easy to navigate.

Denmark: a quick hop across the Baltic

For delegates travelling from Copenhagen, flying is by far the fastest and easiest option. Direct flights from Copenhagen Airport to Helsinki take around 1 hour 40 minutes, with Finnair, SAS and Norwegian operating services on the route. There are multiple departures each day, giving travellers plenty of flexibility with prices from €80.

Prefer to keep your feet on the ground? Rail travel is possible, but it’s a lot slower at just over 30 hours. Driving is another possibility, although the most practical route combines road travel through Sweden with the Stockholm–Helsinki ferry. Allow roughly a day for the ferry journey itself, before adding the driving time from Copenhagen to Stockholm.

Sweden: the easiest journey of all

Stockholm is connected directly to Helsinki by both air and sea, making it easy to choose between speed and experience.

Flying from Stockholm Arlanda to Helsinki takes around one hour, with multiple direct services operated by Finnair, SAS and Norwegian. Including airport transfers, flying is still comfortably the fastest option and only costs €21!

“Sleep on board and arrive in Helsinki the following morning.”

The ferry is a particularly attractive alternative. Tallink Silja and Viking Line operate regular overnight services between Stockholm and Helsinki, taking roughly 17 hours. That means you can leave Stockholm in the evening, sleep on board and arrive in Helsinki the following morning – potentially saving a night of hotel accommodation as well as avoiding airport queues.

There's another ferry option worth considering: Stockholm to Turku. Both Tallink Silja and Viking Line operate regular services between the Swedish capital and Finland's southwest coast, with crossings taking around 10–11 hours. Daytime and overnight departures are available, depending on the operator and date.

From Turku, Helsinki is around two hours away by train, with frequent services arriving at Helsinki Central Station. It's worth comparing the two routes when booking, as the Turku option can offer different departure times and fares, while breaking up the journey between sea and rail.

Rail is possible too, via northern Sweden and Finland, but at around 25 hours, it’s more of an adventure than a quick conference transfer.

Norway: fly direct or make the journey part of the trip

Oslo is well connected to Helsinki by air. Finnair operates direct flights several times a day, with a flight time of around an hour-and-a-half. It’s the fastest and easiest option, with prices from €126.

There’s no direct Oslo–Helsinki ferry, but if you prefer sea travel, head overland to Stockholm and take the overnight ferry from there. The combined train-and-ferry journey takes around 21 hours.

Rail all the way is also possible, but expect roughly 30 to 40 hours, depending on connections. It's certainly doable, but probably best suited to delegates who actively want the journey to be part of the experience rather than simply getting to Helsinki efficiently.

Iceland: surprisingly simple

“Book the flight, settle in and you could be in Helsinki before you've had a bite to eat and watched a movie.”

Iceland is the one Nordic country where flying is the only viable option - but fortunately, it's very easy. There are direct flights from Keflavík International Airport to Helsinki, operated by both Icelandair and Finnair. The journey takes around three-and-a-half hours, with regular services throughout the year starting from €201.

Book the flight, settle in and you could be in Helsinki before you've had a bite to eat and watched a movie.

Getting around Helsinki

“Whether you arrive by plane, train, ferry or road, once you're in Helsinki, getting around is refreshingly easy.”

Whether you arrive by plane, train, ferry or road, once you're in Helsinki, getting around is refreshingly easy.

The city's public transport network is operated by HSL and integrates buses, trams, Metro services, commuter trains and ferries under a single ticketing system. Tickets can be purchased through the HSL app, at sales points, or simply by tapping a contactless Visa or Mastercard on the reader when travelling. Contactless payment is convenient for visitors making occasional journeys.

For international delegates, the airport connection couldn't be easier. Helsinki Airport is linked directly to the city centre by commuter train, with the journey taking around 30 minutes and costing less than €5! The station is directly underneath the terminal, so there’s no complicated airport transfer involved.

Helsinki is also compact enough that many central destinations are easily reached on foot, while trams and the Metro make longer journeys straightforward. PG Connects Nordics is at the Wanha Satama venue, in the historic Katajanokka district and close to Helsinki's central waterfront.

About PG Connects Nordics

“The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st.”

Expanding across borders and platforms, 2026 is a special year for the biggest games industry event in the Nordics.

The event formerly known as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki returns this October 20th and 21st with more of everything you already love - and with a spangly new name to suit: PG Connects Nordics! This rebranded and expanded edition will unite attendees from across the Nordic region - from Finland and Sweden to Norway, Denmark and Iceland on October 20th and 21st.

Network with the international industry, engage with cutting edge content for mobile, PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and XR, and catch up on the latest trends - including a dedicated AI partner summit.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.