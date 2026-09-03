AI Gamechangers Summit boosts PG Connects Nordics

Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics heads back to Helsinki this October 20–21

The AI Gamechangers Summit tracks include AI Advances, Practical AI, and Next-Gen UA

Your PG Connects Nordics ticket grants access to BOTH events

Our rebranded and expanded Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics conference heads back to Helsinki this October 20–21 to gather the games industries from across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.



As well as themed seminar tracks covering everything from acquisition to web stores for PC, mobile and console, we're delighted to announce the return of the AI Gamechangers Summit on October 21.



Entirely dedicated to the most powerful growth engine for games, the curated conference programme provides a unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and ML are shaping everything from narrative design to QA and monetisation – giving you the lowdown on this evolving field and its implications for the games industry.

The tracks for 2026 include:

AI Advances

Practical AI

Next-Gen UA

Your PG Connects Nordics ticket grants access to BOTH events, taking place within the same venue! Mid Term rates start at just €198 – with some ticket prices rolled back to 2016 to support smaller studios in 2026!