Think PG Connects Nordics is just about mobile games? Think again!

Mobile has spent years grappling with issues that have become increasingly relevant across the wider games industry

Much of our seminar schedule is equally applicable to game makers on mobile, PC and console

PG Connects Nordics takes place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st

We love mobile games here at Pocket Gamer and that will never change! But we also love games, full stop. Whatever the hardware, we’re interested in the best games and how they’re made.

And it seems the international audience of games industry professionals that attend our Pocket Gamer Connects series of conferences are of a similar mindset. When asked which format they focus on, an average of nearly two thirds (64.25%) of attendees responded PC/Mac, ahead of 61.42% for Android and 55.93% for iOS. Console came in a little under a third (30.43%) across PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. So, if anything, we’re a PC games industry event! (See main image.)

One thing that we’ve learned hosting events for the global games industry since 2013 is that there are more similarities than differences across some notional hardware divide. Of course there are differences such as user acquisition or monetisation techniques, so we wouldn’t go as far as to post a platform agnostic manifesto that ‘Games are games!’, but the fact remains that much of our seminar schedule is equally applicable to game makers on mobile, PC and console.

Want to know which are the fastest growing territories and how to enter those markets? Or to understand the latest data about player activity and how you can meet them where they play? Or get to grips with the latest growth engines like generative AI? That’s right - all of that good stuff is core to our conference philosophy and you’ll find a ton of cutting edge content of real benefit to games industry professionals regardless of platform at every one of our events.

Source: Newzoo Global Games Market Report

Mobile still leads the industry

“As global games revenue surpassed $200bn for the first time last year, mobile generated over half of that value.”

As global games revenue surpassed $200bn for the first time last year, mobile generated over half of that value, at $113bn. According to Newzoo’s recent report, revenue for mobile games was more than both PC and console combined during 2025.

Mobile has spent years grappling with issues that have become increasingly relevant across the wider games industry: live services, player acquisition, retention, monetisation, analytics, community building and live ops.

PC and console developers now have to think about discoverability, communities, ongoing engagement, digital distribution, cross-platform audiences and the commercial realities of launching games in an extraordinarily competitive market. So they look to the proven market-leading mobile sector for inspiration.

At the same time, every year we speak with more mobile developers and publishers that are extending their output across channels to maximise their Return on Investment (ROI). It makes good commercial sense to reuse as much of that investment as possible - a philosophy sometimes described as Create Once, Publish Everywhere (COPE). Aspects such as lore and world building, art, level design and more can readily transfer to new hardware - not always, but enough of the time that it has become a widely adopted strategy.

The old distinction between mobile and the rest of the games industry is less useful now.

ARC Raiders developers Embark Studios will speak at PG Connects Nordics

Mobile first, multiplatform by design

“Proud to present speakers from the best PC and console companies.”

Just look at the way we describe PG Connects Nordics as covering ‘Mobile, PC, Console, AI, HTML5, XR and more’.

Across multiple stages and 22 conference tracks, more than 150 expert speakers will lead seminars, panels and roundtables.

For this year, we’ve already confirmed speakers from Colossal Order, (Cities: Skylines), and Embark Studios (ARC Raiders). It’s not a new pivot for us; in recent years, we’ve been proud to present speakers from the best PC and console companies such as:

Behaviour Interactive

CD Projekt Red

Criterion Games

Facepunch Studios

Housemarque

Microsoft

Mojang Studios

PlayerUnknown Productions

Remedy Entertainment

Sega

Sony

And this isn't simply about what happens on stage. The same multiplatform approach runs through the business side of PG Connects, bringing developers together with publishers, investors, platforms, service providers and potential partners.

For last year’s Helsinki edition alone, we welcomed 1,350 attendees from Activision, Epic Games, Google, Netflix, Sumo Digital, Tencent Games, Unity and many, many more.

Our events reflect the games industry as it actually exists.

PC and console content

“There’s an entire conference track called Big Screen Gaming.”

As well as the broader schedule of content of interest to all, there’s an entire conference track called Big Screen Gaming to provide pure, unadulterated seminars dedicated entirely to PC and console gaming. From the growth in digital sales and esports to free-to-play revenue model adoption, live streaming and cloud gaming, we’ll explore the new tools and technologies that are revolutionising the sector.

Indie developers are specifically catered for with a dedicated PC + Console edition of our quick-fire Big Indie Pitch competition. You get five minutes to impress our panel of judges and show them that you deserve to be best in show.

Your PG Connects Nordics ticket also provides access to the AI Gamechangers Summit. Regardless of the platform you work in, this partner event extends the conversation into the inescapable growth engine that is generative AI.

Find out for yourself

“If you've mentally filed Pocket Gamer Connects under, ‘That mobile games conference’, it may be time to update your filing system.”

If you've mentally filed Pocket Gamer Connects under, ‘That mobile games conference’, it may be time to update your filing system. The name tells you where PG Connects came from - the programme tells you where it’s going.

PG Connects Nordics takes place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st. Tickets are on sale now from the official event website.