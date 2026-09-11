How PG Connects London 2027 will be our finest flagship event ever!

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year

The conference schedule will feature 30+ tracks

The Super Early Bird rate is live with tickets from just £115

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries. That’s a whole lot of networking to be done.

Returning on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

Still centred around our familiar Brewery venue, we expanded into the nearby Barbican Centre in 2026. For 2027, we’re adding another seminar track and even more meeting space to the world-famous location.

Multiplatform magnificence

The event covers mobile, PC, console, AI, blockchain, XR, HTML5, cross-media and apps as well as partner events - fully accessible with a PG Connects ticket - focusing on the broader issues including AI, PC, outsourcing and opportunities outside of the games sector.

The conference schedule will feature 30+ tracks covering everything from acquisition to user generated content. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and much more.

You'll get more of our short, sharp seminars from world-class expert speakers across multiple events.

Curated networking

As well as the extensive seminar schedule, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities:

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

Big Indie Pitch Mobile Edition

Big Indie Pitch PC+Console Edition

Audience Choice Award

Careers Zone

Journalist Bar

Book now and save

Our annual kick-off conference has become an essential diary date to start the year for a lot of people, because it offers all the benefits of our regular events writ large in London. If you join us for just one event in 2027, make sure it's PG Connects London on January 18th and 19th.

The Super Early Bird rate is live with tickets from just £115. Tickets will never be this affordable again, so now’s the time to buy!