The latest speakers announced for PG Connects Nordics

22 packed conference tracks across multiple stages

Two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds

Mid Term tickets start at just €199

The leading games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Finland this October 20th and 21st for its 13th edition - but with a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year. PG Connects Nordics 2026 also sees the return of the AI Gamechangers Summit and once more proudly part of Finnish Games Week.

Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC, and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds.

Filling 22 packed conference tracks across multiple stages, they will share the latest trends and future forecasts on everything from monetisation, funding and AI to the development, html5, transmedia and beyond.

The latest speakers confirmed

We've previously shared speakers from Supercell, Next Games, Rovio, Fingersoft, Epic Games, Meta and more. Now it's time to reveal the latest experts confirmed to share their industry insights next month.

aAawkward Games, Jonne Taivassalo, Entrepreneur

Jonne Taivassalo, Entrepreneur Abion Türkiye, Yasemin Aktas, Türkiye Country Manager/Partner

Yasemin Aktas, Türkiye Country Manager/Partner adjoe , Tejas Patil, Demand Partnerships Manager

, Tejas Patil, Demand Partnerships Manager All Hats , Olli Raudus, CEO

, Olli Raudus, CEO Appcharge , Miikka Luotio, Vice President Europe

, Miikka Luotio, Vice President Europe Coda , Daria Berdnikova, Senior Director, Business Development, EMEA

, Daria Berdnikova, Senior Director, Business Development, EMEA Colossal Order , Mariina Hallikainen, CEO

, Mariina Hallikainen, CEO CosmoUniverse , Chris Hong, CEO & Chief Developer

, Chris Hong, CEO & Chief Developer Creative Europe Desk Finland , Liisa Sauri, Head of Media Desk

, Liisa Sauri, Head of Media Desk DIRGA Games , Thanh Nguyen, CEO & Co-founder

, Thanh Nguyen, CEO & Co-founder DLA Piper Attorneys Finland , Roosa Pitkänen, Associate Lawyer, Gaming Sector Lead (Finland)

, Roosa Pitkänen, Associate Lawyer, Gaming Sector Lead (Finland) DREADMILL , Tomi Toikka, CEO, Founder & Creative Director

, Tomi Toikka, CEO, Founder & Creative Director Embark Studios , Neil Houari, 3D Art Lead

, Neil Houari, 3D Art Lead Embark Studios , Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer

, Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer Exir Games , Sahand Malaei, CEO, Game Designer

, Sahand Malaei, CEO, Game Designer Fingersoft , Otto Simola, Product Makrketing Manager

, Otto Simola, Product Makrketing Manager Fingersoft , Miikko Kirmanen, Director of Growth

, Miikko Kirmanen, Director of Growth Freelancer & Consultant , Jasmin Verollet-Dahncke, Game & UX Designer

, Jasmin Verollet-Dahncke, Game & UX Designer Gamepack Studio , Ruslan Zelenskyi, Founder

, Ruslan Zelenskyi, Founder Kokoon Games , Henri Lindgren, Founder & CEO

, Henri Lindgren, Founder & CEO LucDic AI , Dr. Luke Dicken, Founder

, Dr. Luke Dicken, Founder Madbox , Hadrian Semroud, Design Director

, Hadrian Semroud, Design Director Neogames Finland , Elina Tyynelä, Climate and Sustainability Specialist, Project Coordinator

, Elina Tyynelä, Climate and Sustainability Specialist, Project Coordinator Orio , Volha Paulovich, CEO

, Volha Paulovich, CEO Pixel Federation , Matej Jurcak, ASO & Growth Partnerships

, Matej Jurcak, ASO & Growth Partnerships Rage Quit Games / Gamesture , Michal Korek, Executive Advisor

, Michal Korek, Executive Advisor Reactional Music , Thomas Jenneborg, CEO

, Thomas Jenneborg, CEO Red Stage Entertainment , Marjaana Auranen, MiniBoss

, Marjaana Auranen, MiniBoss Remedy Entertainment , Miro Vesterinen, Head of Environment Art

, Miro Vesterinen, Head of Environment Art Rovio , Wille Miljas, Central Marketing Director

, Wille Miljas, Central Marketing Director Superscale , Ivan Trancik, CEO & Founder

, Ivan Trancik, CEO & Founder Tebex , Adam, Cavanagh, Head of Sales

, Adam, Cavanagh, Head of Sales Wooga, Holger Wurst, Lead UX Designer

Come and hear all these experts and more first-hand - and meet them in person to ask your most pressing questions.

Book now and save

Tickets are available now with Mid Term tickets starting at just €199.