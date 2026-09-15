The latest speakers announced for PG Connects Nordics
- 22 packed conference tracks across multiple stages
- Two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds
- Mid Term tickets start at just €199
The leading games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Finland this October 20th and 21st for its 13th edition - but with a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year. PG Connects Nordics 2026 also sees the return of the AI Gamechangers Summit and once more proudly part of Finnish Games Week.
Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC, and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds.
Filling 22 packed conference tracks across multiple stages, they will share the latest trends and future forecasts on everything from monetisation, funding and AI to the development, html5, transmedia and beyond.
The latest speakers confirmed
We've previously shared speakers from Supercell, Next Games, Rovio, Fingersoft, Epic Games, Meta and more. Now it's time to reveal the latest experts confirmed to share their industry insights next month.
- aAawkward Games, Jonne Taivassalo, Entrepreneur
- Abion Türkiye, Yasemin Aktas, Türkiye Country Manager/Partner
- adjoe, Tejas Patil, Demand Partnerships Manager
- All Hats, Olli Raudus, CEO
- Appcharge, Miikka Luotio, Vice President Europe
- Coda, Daria Berdnikova, Senior Director, Business Development, EMEA
- Colossal Order, Mariina Hallikainen, CEO
- CosmoUniverse, Chris Hong, CEO & Chief Developer
- Creative Europe Desk Finland, Liisa Sauri, Head of Media Desk
- DIRGA Games, Thanh Nguyen, CEO & Co-founder
- DLA Piper Attorneys Finland, Roosa Pitkänen, Associate Lawyer, Gaming Sector Lead (Finland)
- DREADMILL, Tomi Toikka, CEO, Founder & Creative Director
- Embark Studios, Neil Houari, 3D Art Lead
- Embark Studios, Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer
- Exir Games, Sahand Malaei, CEO, Game Designer
- Fingersoft, Otto Simola, Product Makrketing Manager
- Fingersoft, Miikko Kirmanen, Director of Growth
- Freelancer & Consultant, Jasmin Verollet-Dahncke, Game & UX Designer
- Gamepack Studio, Ruslan Zelenskyi, Founder
- Kokoon Games, Henri Lindgren, Founder & CEO
- LucDic AI, Dr. Luke Dicken, Founder
- Madbox, Hadrian Semroud, Design Director
- Neogames Finland, Elina Tyynelä, Climate and Sustainability Specialist, Project Coordinator
- Orio, Volha Paulovich, CEO
- Pixel Federation, Matej Jurcak, ASO & Growth Partnerships
- Rage Quit Games / Gamesture, Michal Korek, Executive Advisor
- Reactional Music, Thomas Jenneborg, CEO
- Red Stage Entertainment, Marjaana Auranen, MiniBoss
- Remedy Entertainment, Miro Vesterinen, Head of Environment Art
- Rovio, Wille Miljas, Central Marketing Director
- Superscale, Ivan Trancik, CEO & Founder
- Tebex, Adam, Cavanagh, Head of Sales
- Wooga, Holger Wurst, Lead UX Designer
Come and hear all these experts and more first-hand - and meet them in person to ask your most pressing questions.
Book now and save
Tickets are available now with Mid Term tickets starting at just €199.