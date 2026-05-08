Flexion launches Exprexion to help expand mobile game monetisation beyond Apple and Google

Exprexion combines app store distribution, creator marketing, and direct sales into one platform.

The service aims to help developers reduce dependence on Apple and Google ecosystems.

Flexion says Exprexion Markets can generate more than 10% in incremental revenue.

Flexion has launched a new integrated service suite called Exprexion aimed to help mobile game developers grow revenue outside traditional app store ecosystems dominated by Apple and Google.

The company said the suite combines alternative app store distribution, creator-led marketing, and direct-to-consumer sales tools under a single platform as studios increasingly search for ways to help studios reduce platform fees and rising user acquisition costs.

Exprexion Markets will manage game distribution across alternative app stores including Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and ONEstore. Flexion claims the service generates more than 10% in incremental revenue while reducing operational complexity for developers.

Meanwhile, Exprexion Creators focuses on influencer marketing and social media campaigns aimed at attracting “higher-value" players through organic engagement rather than traditional advertising strategies.

An open market

The third service, Exprexion Direct, enables developers to sell directly to players outside major app stores using payment infrastructure from providers such as Xsolla.

Flexion said the approach allows studios to reclaim margins typically lost through platform fees of up to 30%.

"The mobile industry has reached a point where the old methods of finding and monetising players are no longer sustainable for many game studios," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson.

“For years, developers accepted high fees and limited data access as the cost of doing business. Now, the emergence of a more open market and the shift toward direct-to-consumer relationships have changed the math.

“We launched Exprexion because the market is finally in a place where developers can feasibly run their own stores and distribution networks without the massive operational overhead that used to hold them back."