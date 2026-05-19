Fortnite returns globally on the App Store, with one exception

Fortnite has returned to the App Store globally, except for Australia.

Epic Games claimed this return is due to confidence that governments worldwide won't let Apple's "junk fees" stand once Apple shows its costs.

Fortnite is once again available on Apple’s App Store globally - excluding Australia.

Epic Games’ flagship was removed from the App Store in 2020 for violating Apple’s store policy at the time - adding its own payment system. After a years-long legal battle, legislators forced Apple to change its terms and Fortnite began to return to iOS in select regions.

The title returned to the US App Store in 2025 after almost five years of absence, and quickly topped download charts in the country.

Now, Fortnite has returned globally. Epic Games claimed this is happening today because of the company’s confidence that "once Apple is forced to show its costs, governments around the world will not allow Apple junk fees to stand".

The Fortnite maker claimed Apple told the US Supreme Court that regulators worldwide have been watching the US case "to determine what commission rate Apple may charge on covered purchases in huge markets outside the United States".

Playing (almost) everywhere

Fortnite’s iOS return follows shortly after its Google Play comeback. The game was already available through alternative app stores on Android, but it was unavailable on the Play Store for years.

The game returned to the Play Store after 2,044 days or 5.5 years away. It came back on March 19th, 2026.

Fortnite may have mostly returned to the major stores, but Epic Games’ battle to bring Fortnite back continues in Australia. Epic partially won its antitrust case against Apple in Australia last summer and was able to release Fortnite on iOS via the Epic Games Store.

However, the title can’t be downloaded via the App Store, as Epic claimed Apple continues to enforce "unlawful" terms.

Over the years, Epic has spent over $100 million in legal fees fighting Apple. The developer is awaiting a court verdict in Australia.