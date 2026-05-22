Fortyseven Communications expands with new London office 

UK agency Indigo Pearl is integrating with fortyseven communications.

Craig Sinel relocated to London to lead the company’s UK and European operations.

The Creator Relations division is led by creator Strawburry17, also known as Meghan Camarena.

Fortyseven Communications has opened a new London office as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Keywords Studios subsidiary said the London expansion is intended to strengthen its presence across the UK and Europe while supporting the growing demand for integrated cross-Atlantic communications programs.

The London operation will be led by co-founder Craig Sinel, who relocated to the UK to oversee the expansion. Sinel brings more than two decades of experience in interactive entertainment and technology public relations.

As part of the move, UK-based agency Indigo Pearl will integrate with fortyseven communications.

“Creative firepower"

According to the company, clients will continue receiving the same support associated with Indigo Pearl while gaining access to fortyseven’s wider capabilities and North American scale.

Alongside the regional expansion, fortyseven communications also introduced a Creator Relations practice led by Meghan Camarena, also known online as Strawburry17.

The company said the division is designed around long-term creator partnerships and community-focused campaigns spanning platforms including YouTube, Twitch, television, and live production.

"We're proud of our 20-year legacy and grateful to every person who's helped build 47 along the way," said fortyseven communications founder and CEO Sibel Sunar. “This anniversary rings in a new era for us.

“Bringing 47 leadership to the UK, welcoming the wonderful Indigo Pearl team, and launching our new creator practice opens up a whole new world of creative firepower and reach for our clients."