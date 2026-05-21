Ofcom warns children remain exposed to online safety risks across platforms including Roblox, TikTok and YouTube

Ofcom says 72% of children aged 8-17 play games online.

Roblox was cited by 25% of children as a source of harmful content exposure.

More than half of children aged 8-17 have used AI tools.

TikTok was the platform most associated with harmful content exposure.

Children’s online gaming and AI use remain widespread in the UK, as 72% of children aged 8-17 play games online, while 56% say they have used AI tools.

That’s according to a new report from Ofcom examining children’s online experiences before and after the Children’s Safety Duties under the Online Safety Act 2023 came into force in July 2025.

The study found that harmful content exposure remains high despite increased safety measures, with 73% of children aged 11-17 recalling exposure to at least one form of harmful content within a four-week period.

TikTok was the service most frequently associated with exposure to harmful content, followed by YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The report also found that AI tools are becoming increasingly embedded in children’s digital habits, particularly among teenagers, with 11% of young AI users saying they have used AI “as a friend” or someone to talk to.

Roblox in focus

Roblox was the most commonly mentioned gaming service, and WhatsApp was the most commonly mentioned messaging service in the report.

On Roblox specifically, the report carries several notable threads. One 13-year-old boy described reporting racist in-game chat comments that did not result in a ban, saying the platform needs a better banning system.

Another 13-year-old, responding to Roblox's request to verify his age via photo, said he understood the safety rationale (citing the Schlep case and protection against predators) but worried it would prevent him from playing with friends over 16.

In terms of usage intensity, the heaviest Roblox users aged 8 to 14 spent an average of 1 hour 19 minutes per day on the app. Roblox accounted for 7% (15 minutes) of 8 to 14-year-olds' daily online activity, nearly identical to TikTok's 7% (16 minutes). Time spent on Roblox decreased with age, while time spent on TikTok increased.

On reach, around four in ten children aged 11 to 17 said they used Roblox, level with Instagram and Facebook. That sits behind YouTube (67%), WhatsApp (61%), TikTok (60%), and Snapchat (50%).

Child safety

Meanwhile, age assurance systems became more visible following the introduction of the Children’s Safety Duties under the Online Safety Act 2023.

The report found that 51% of children aged 8-17 using popular online services had been asked to prove their age, up from 41% before the duties came into force.

Exposure to visible age assurance systems also rose from 25% in July 2025 to 43% in January 2026, with facial age estimation becoming the most common method.

While only 5% of children said they had bypassed age gates, 16% believed they could do so. The study also found that 25% of children aged 11-17 had used a VPN in the previous six months, with usage highest among boys and older teenagers.

Children also reported continued use of safety tools to manage harmful content online, including “not interested” buttons, blocking, muting and disabling comments.

You can access the full report here.