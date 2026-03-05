Ofcom invites small games studios to workshop on navigating regulation

Virtual focus group will bring together startups and small games businesses.

Developers will share experiences engaging with current regulatory guidance.

Developers must submit expressions of interest by March 13th.

UK communications regulator Ofcom is inviting small video games companies to take part in a workshop on how the regulator can better support early-stage developers navigating regulatory requirements.

The virtual session will bring together entrepreneurs, startup founders and small businesses that provide regulated video game services.

Ofcom said the workshop is designed to gather feedback and help it understand the challenges smaller studios face when engaging with regulation and compliance.

Participants will be asked to share their experiences with the regulatory landscape, including how confident they feel in navigating current rules, whether they have previously engaged with Ofcom guidance, and which tools or external resources they use to support compliance.

Developer engagement

The discussion will also explore how the regulator can improve its support for innovators operating within the games sector.

Moreover, the focus group will take place online via Microsoft Teams and will not be recorded. Ofcom said AI transcription tools will also not be permitted in order to encourage open discussion among participants.

Places for the session are limited, and developers must submit an expression of interest by March 13th. Submitting the form does not guarantee a place, with Ofcom confirming that registrations will be reviewed before participants are selected.

Additional sessions may be scheduled depending on demand from the industry. Interested teams can apply via the official website.