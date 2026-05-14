FunPlus CBO Chris Petrovic to discuss the games industry's 'new normal' at PGC Barcelona

Chris Petrovic well offer candid insights on what investors are looking for right now and what founders must get right to scale sustainably in the modern market.

PGC Barcelona will assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to network, make deals and share industry insights.

FunPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic is heading to Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th to discuss the games industry’s “new normal” in a star session at the show.

The publisher has released globally successful games including State of Survival, King of Avalon, Guns of Glory and Sea of Conquest. It has also worked with IPs for games such as Foundation: Galacitc Frontier and DC: Dark Legion.

Petrovic will take part in a fireside chat on the Show Me the Money track at PGC Barcelona titled ‘Navigating The New Normal: Growth, Capital, & Opportunity In Today's Industry’.

As the session description explains: The games industry is entering a pivotal era where consolidation is accelerating, capital is more selective and the studios that survive will be those with the sharpest strategic instincts. Drawing on two decades of hands-on experience across M&A, growth strategy and operations, in this conversation Petrovic will share candid insights on where the industry is heading, what investors are actually looking for right now, and what founders and executives must get right to scale sustainably.

The fireside chat will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.