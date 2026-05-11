Socialpoint head to speak at PGC Barcelona next month

PGC Barcelona returns on June 15th and 16th with over 1,000 attendees expected.

Socialpoint head Ivan Zaguirre will join our panel delving into the state of Spain's games industry.

Socialpoint head Ivan Zaguirre is set to join a roster of star speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th.

Socialpoint is one of Spain’s most prominent mobile game studios in a growing list of global developers and publishers in the country. The company, part of Zynga and acquired by Take-Two for $250 million in 2017, has worked on titles such as Dragon City and Monster Legends.

Zaguirre has been with Socialpoint for nearly 12 years. At PGC Barcelona, he’ll join the Spanish Industry Health Check: Trends, Opportunities and Challenges panel.

The session will bring together experts from all over the Spanish ecosystem to explore the current state of the national games industry, where the growth opportunities and areas of stagnation are, who is doing well and who isn't, and what the future will bring.

Zaguirre will be joined by Madbox design director Hadrian Semroud, GameBCN executive director Joan Francesc Bañó and other speakers to be confirmed at a later date.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint/Zynga and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.