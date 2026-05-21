Game AiCon Seoul brings together developers, publishers, investors and more next week

Global B2B games industry conference Game AiCon Seoul is set to kick off from May 26th to 28th next week in Seoul, South Korea.

The event brings together developers, publishers, investors and other industry professionals from the region and the rest of the world.

The event focuses on global networking and practical business connections to help unlock entry points in the Korean and broader Asian markets. The event offers networking opportunities to meet with industry peers, as well as a comprehensive speaker program.

Speakers at the show include representatives from the likes of Bandai Namco, Poncle, Techland, Chucklefish, CrazyGames and more.

Reader discount

This year’s event will also include the first ever Asia Game Sound Summit, designed to connect and grow the game audio industry in Asia.

Meanwhile, there will also be a Game AiCon Game Music Concert, featuring music from Maclaine Diemer's Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons soundtrack, along with a selection of music from the event’s game showcases.

As a media partner, PocketGamer.biz readers can get a special discount for the event.