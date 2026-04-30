Game, set, match: Roland-Garros eSeries returns for 2026 as global eTennis dominance grows

Tournament attracted 515K players from 221 territories in 2025.

11.5 million matches played in 2026.

Renault and Mastercard return as key partners.

Esports host of the year Laure Valée will commentate.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has announced the return of the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault for 2026, marking a significant expansion for what has become the largest eTennis competition in the world.

Building on the record-breaking success of the 2025 edition – which saw over 515,000 participants from 221 territories competing in 9.5 million matches – the tournament continues to prove the massive global reach of mobile-first esports.

The Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026 set a new participation record, with more than 561,000 players from 221 countries competing in the qualifying tournaments held between March and April on Tennis Clash, for a total of 11.5 million matches played on the virtual Philippe Chatrier Court.

Inclusivity through mobile accessibility

The core of the eSeries success lies in its inclusive nature. By utilising the mobile platform, the FFT has opened the virtual clay of the Philippe-Chatrier Court to a massive audience that traditional tennis often struggles to reach. The competition is free to enter for anyone with a smartphone or tablet, removing the barriers to entry typically associated with high-level sports competition.

Since 2022, the tournament has seen a 116% increase in participants and a staggering 475% growth in matches played. This digital integration allows fans to engage with the Roland-Garros brand through exclusive in-game outfits, strings, and the official tournament soundtrack, creating a seamless link between the physical Grand Slam and the virtual experience.

Prestige sponsors signal industry shift

The 2026 edition sees the return of major global brands, with Renault renewing its commitment as title partner and Mastercard as official partner. The presence of these prestigious corporations underscores the growing importance of the mobile games sector as a primary channel for high-value marketing and fan engagement.

“We are very proud to support the ongoing development of Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault” Stéphane Barbat

"We are very proud to support the ongoing development of Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault," says Stéphane Barbat, Director of Partnerships at Renault. "This competition perfectly embodies our vision: connecting generations through innovative and ambitious experiences. As title partner, we aim to actively contribute to the growth and visibility of a new form of competition at the crossroads of tennis and digital entertainment."

The road to the finals

The competition features three Open Qualifiers held between 5 March and 7 April 2026. The eight finalists will include the top qualifiers, the best female players from the opening rounds, and defending champion Samuel Sanin Ortiz of Colombia.

The Final Stage will take place on 23 May at the Roland-Garros auditorium in Paris. In a move to further professionalise the broadcast, the event will be hosted by Laure Valée, the renowned esports presenter recently named Esports Host of the Year at the Game Awards 2025.

“I am delighted to see competitions that bridge traditional sport and esports gaining such importance.” Laure Valée

"I am proud to join Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault, which brings together my passion for esports and a sport I have always enjoyed," says Laure Valée. "Esports continues to grow with the emergence of new disciplines, and I am delighted to see competitions that bridge traditional sport and esports gaining such importance. I am proud to join Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault, which brings together my passion for eSports and a sport I have always enjoyed. I am truly looking forward to experiencing this Final Stage alongside the players and the audience."

A lasting pillar of the ecosystem

With a €5,000 prize pool and a production that aims to match the standards of professional tennis, the eSeries is no longer a peripheral activity for the FFT. It has become a vital pillar of their global strategy to modernise the sport and engage a younger, digitally native demographic.

“The renewal of our partnership with the French Tennis Federation through 2030 reflects a shared ambition to make eTennis a lasting pillar of the global tennis ecosystem. By blending the heritage of Roland-Garros with cutting-edge digital experiences in Tennis Clash, we’re creating new ways for fans to engage with the sport while delivering an increasingly authentic and immersive competitive stage for players worldwide,” says Giovanni Piffer, Head of Partnerships for Tennis Clash.

Play for free: Tennis Clash on the App Store and Google Play,