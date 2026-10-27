Games drive Nazara to record $84.3m in Q2 FY27 revenue

Nazara posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $84.3m driven largely by gaming.

The company returned to profit, swinging from a $3.6m loss a year ago to a $3.7m profit this quarter.

New acquisitions Bluetile and BestPlay contributed $34.6m in revenue in their first two months under Nazara.

Nazara Technologies posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of INR 803 crore ($84.3 million) in the three months to September 2026, up 53% year-over-year.

The company's core gaming division grew revenue 122% year-over-year to INR 656 crore ($68.9m), at a 21.5% EBITDA margin. Gaming made up 82% of the company's total revenue and effectively all of its profit before corporate costs.

This Q2, mobile games were the biggest driver with revenue up 167% to INR 550 crore ($57.8m).

A return to profit

Nazara's EBITDA grew 93% to INR 120 crore ($12.6m) during the quarter, and the Indian gaming group highlighted its PC and console division's EBITDA growth of 61%, with Curve's margin expanding to 38.9%.

The offline games business' EBITDA grew by 29% even though revenue stayed flat, pushing its margin up to 26.2%.

Bluetile and BestPlay, in their first two months under Nazara, brought in INR 329 crore ($34.6m) in revenue, up 49% on the same period last year, with EBITDA up 64% to INR 64 crore ($6.2m).

The company swung from a loss of INR 34 crore ($3.6m) in the same quarter last year to a profit of INR 35 crore ($3.7m) this Q2.

Continues growth

Elsewhere in the portfolio, WildWorks grew its revenue by 41% on new Animal Jam content, including a Monster High-themed season. Kiddopia grew revenue by 21% with a 5% rise in subscribers and an 8% rise in average revenue per user.

Fusebox launched new content for Traitors and Big Brother, while Love Island: The Game ranked first among free role-playing games on the US App Store in July. The mobile debut of Wobbly Life reached third place in its genre on the App Store and Google Play, while Human Fall Flat passed 60m players in its 10th anniversary year.

Nazara said it is now running shared teams, called Centres of Excellence, across marketing, data, product and technology, with every studio plugged into the same systems. In one month, the marketing team alone produced more than 290 ad creatives for three studios.

“This quarter demonstrates the company we are building: a portfolio of high-quality games on a single, shared platform," said Nazara Technologies CEO and president Raymond A. Stauffer, who took over the role on September 16th, 2026.

Now halfway through its financial year, Nazara said its revenue grew 20% to INR 1,232 crore ($129.4m) in H1, while EBITDA rose 52% to INR 166 crore ($17.4m).