Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain to step down in September

Nitish Mittersain will no longer serve as CEO but will continue with Nazara as managing director.

Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer is expected to take up the mantle of CEO.

Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain is stepping down from the role after more than 26 years at the company.

Following a transition of power on September 1st, 2026, he will no longer serve in the chief executive position but will remain as managing director, continuing one of his existing roles at Nazara.

Meanwhile, Raymond Albaladejo Stauffer is expected to take on the CEO role based on recommendation from the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee. He previously founded Barcelona-based Bluetile, which ranked among Spain’s top publishers by downloads last year with a focus on mobile games.

Continuing duties

Mittersain has served as CEO through multiple phases of growth for Nazara, holding the position twice during his 26 years with the company. He also became managing director in 2003.

Despite no longer serving as CEO, he will continue to focus on the company’s long-term strategy and portfolio direction from his managing director position. Strategic partnerships and key stakeholder relationships will also form part of Mittersain’s duties, set to work closely with the upcoming CEO.

"Having led the company through two distinct phases of its evolution and seen it grow from an entrepreneurial gaming company into a significantly larger and increasingly global gaming platform, l believe this is the right time to strengthen its leadership structure with a dedicated CEO who brings deep international operating experience to lead day-to-day execution across the group," Mittersain told the board.

"At Nazara, every level completed has opened the way to a more ambitious one. This chapter as CEO now concludes, but there is much more of the journey ahead. l look forward to continuing it as managing director and helping shape what comes next."

He added on LinkedIn: "Nazara today is more global, more gaming-focused and better positioned for the future than ever before. We have expanded across mobile, PC and console gaming, strengthened our publishing platform and built capabilities across AI, data, product and user acquisition.

"I am delighted to welcome Raymond A. Stauffer as CEO. Having worked closely with him over the past year, I believe his founder mindset, global operating experience and capabilities across gaming, AI, product and data make him the right leader for Nazara’s next phase."