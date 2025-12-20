Games industry trends 2025 review | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and news editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 77th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look at the biggest trends of the year. We cover:

2025 market data from Newzoo and the world's highest grossing games, most downloaded titles, and top publishers, per AppMagic estimates.

China's rising global influence.

How developers are utilising generative AI and what it means for the industry.

The world of transmedia and whether there are any practical gains for publishers.

How legal battles and regulators are changing the shape of the mobile games sector and sparking the direct-to-consumer revolution.

Why apps are taking over games on the App Store.

Craig's nightmare Christmas tree story.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.