2026 games industry predictions and trends | Week in Mobile Games podcast

PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, news editor Aaron Astle, and deputy editor Paige Cook talk through the latest games industry news on the 78th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On this week’s show we take a look what 2026 has in store for the games industry, covering:

The AI revolution.

The unexpected consequences for gaming from global political tensions.

The continued rise of China.

Transmedia trends.

What's in store for direct-to-consumer.

And more!

