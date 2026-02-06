AppMagic: Games revenue growth stalls at 0.2% in 2025 as strategy emerges as the fastest-growing genre

Direct-to-consumer monetisation gained momentum, led by top-grossing titles shifting revenue beyond app stores.

Games accounted for a larger share of new releases in 2025, rising from 63% to 72% year on year.

Global games market growth slowed in 2025 as mobile revenue rose just 0.2% year on year, down from 3% the previous year.

That's according to AppMagic's Mobile Landscape report, which showed that download growth also slowed to 4.6%. Strategy emerged as the fastest-growing major genre, with revenue up 16% and downloads increasing 15%.

After several years of strong momentum, Latin America is showing signs of saturation as downloads have stalled or declined across key markets including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina.

At the same time, AI has moved firmly into the mainstream of creative advertising, with 56% of the top 100 grossing games using AI in ad creation in 2025.

Global trends

Apps overtook games in IAP revenue for the first time in September, generating $4.8 billion in net revenue versus $4.5bn, led by strong growth from ChatGPT, TikTok and HBO Max.

Overall in 2025, non-gaming app downloads were up 11.9% Y/Y while revenue rose by 19.1%, led by rapid growth in generative AI apps.

Games increased their share of new releases from 63% in 2024 to 72% in 2025. Market saturation is accelerating in apps and games as while releases climbed 25% year-over-year to more than 1.4 million in 2025, only around 10% attracted meaningful user attention.

You can access the full report here.