GamesBeat Next adds 100 final tickets after selling out

GamesBeat Next has officially sold out its original ticket allocation for the November 12th to 13th event in San Francisco. Still, a final release of 100 tickets has been added due to increased demand across the games, tech, and entertainment sectors.

The conference is set to bring together more than 500 industry figures for two days of discussions around emerging technologies, business trends, and creative development across interactive media.

This year’s lineup includes:

Humam Sakhnini, CEO, Discord

Lisa Burgess, GM, Kids Games, Netflix

Hilary Mason, Co-Founder & CEO, Hidden Door

Randy Pitchford, CEO, Gearbox Entertainment

John Hight, President, Wizards of the Coast

Plus more than 100 additional speakers contributing to panels, fireside chats, and discussions.

Attendees can expect a blend of talks, networking, and deal-focused conversations as companies continue navigating a rapidly shifting landscape shaped by AI, evolving business models, and cross-media expansion.

