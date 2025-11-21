The Arabic Games Conference 2025 is just days away: Here's what’s in store for game makers

The Arabic Games Conference will take place online on November 29th, featuring a full day of discussions, community engagement, and learning opportunities for gamers and game developers in the Arab region.

The show offers over 20 expert-led Arabic sessions, two customised learning tracks, along with mentorship and CV reviews for direct industry guidance.

The Arabic Games Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering Arab game developers. Through talks, mentorship, showcases and networking opportunities, the conference celebrates creativity and strengthens the regional game development community.

And the countdown has begun! In just 10 days, the Arabic Games Conference 2025 goes live online on Saturday, November 29th, bringing together gamers, indie developers, studios, and industry leaders for a full day of learning, inspiration, and community.

The Arabic Games Conference is back and free to register

This year's event promises more excitement than ever:

20+ talks in Arabic from Arab speakers and international experts, including voices from Epic Games, SideFX, Romero Games, Ubisoft and more.

Two tracks designed to fit different goals: Basics Track : for all game developers who want to gain a strong understanding of the different steps in the process of making games. Deep Dive Track : For professionals looking to sharpen their skills with advanced sessions.

Mentorship sessions and CV reviews: Giving attendees direct access to industry professionals for personalised guidance. It is recommended to pre-register.

Game Showcase: Where studios and indie developers can present their latest projects to the community. Submissions are open until Sunday, November 23rd.

Whether you're a gamer curious about what's next, an indie developer ready to share your project, or a studio looking to connect with the community, this is your chance to be part of something special.

Visit their website for more details. Register now for the Arabic Games Conference 2025.