Roblox appoints Mohamed El Sheakh as general manager for MENA and Türkiye

Roblox says MENA and Türkiye are central to its international expansion plans.

El-Sheikh brings leadership experience from Apple, Microsoft and Nokia.

Roblox has appointed games industry veteran Mohamed El Sheakh as general manager for MENA and Türkiye.

In the new role, El Sheakh will oversee Roblox’s regional expansion strategy, partnerships and developer ecosystem initiatives across MENA and Türkiye.

He will also work with public and private sector stakeholders to support games industry development and broader digital innovation efforts in the region.

Before joining Roblox, he founded Games Ventures and previously held leadership roles at Apple, Microsoft and Nokia. He's also the founder of Games Majlis.

New markets

The appointment comes as governments across the region continue investing heavily in gaming infrastructure, esports and digital entertainment initiatives.

“Roblox has succeeded in building a global interactive gaming platform and the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region has all the elements that make it a fundamental pillar supporting the company's future," said El Sheakh.

“This region includes a wide segment of creative young people interested in the digital world, and is witnessing growing investments from the public and private sectors, which opens up wide opportunities for us in the region to achieve further growth and expansion."

Roblox VP of international affairs Zen Fang commented: “The Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region is a key pillar in supporting Roblox’s international growth and expansion, and has promising potential to support the creative economy and the electronic games ecosystem.

“The appointment of Mohammed El Sheikh to this position reflects our continued commitment to providing a safe educational platform that gives gamers, creators and families in the region the opportunity to unleash their creative potential.”