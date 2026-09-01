Gamescom 2026 draws 368,000 visitors as international presence reaches record high

More than 36,000 trade visitors attended, with around half coming from abroad.

Gamescom hosted a record 1,743 exhibitors, with 72% coming from outside Germany.

The event's digital content generated more than 624m views by Saturday evening.

Gamescom 2026 drew 368,000 visitors from 131 countries, with international attendance up 6% from last year as the event recorded its highest-ever level of international participation.

The figure fell short of gamescom’s all-time record of 373,000 visitors set in 2019, but the Cologne event continued to expand its global footprint.

International attendance increased 6% year-over-year, while more than 36,000 trade visitors attended, around half of whom came from abroad.

The show also recorded a new high for exhibitors, with 1,743 companies from 66 countries taking part, an 11% increase from 2025.

The roughly 233,000-square-metre show floor was sold out for the first time, while 72% of exhibitors came from outside Germany. Gamescom also hosted 48 country pavilions representing 41 countries.

Global growth

Gamescom said its strongest growth among trade visitors came from Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands and the US, with a larger share of top management also attending.

The event's digital reach also continued to expand, with more than 624 million views recorded worldwide by Saturday evening.

Opening Night Live accounted for more than 78m views, while the Awesome Indies show reached 302,000 views, up more than 670%. Gamescom EPIX generated 6.2 million page views, around 9% higher than the previous year.

Gamescom 2027 will take place from August 23rd to 29th, with gamescom dev opening the week on August 23rd and 24th.

PocketGamer.biz was on ground at the show and you can read our Gamescom 2026 takeaways as well as an analysis from AppsFlyer’s Adam Smart on this year's event.