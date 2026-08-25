Brazil Games to showcase 35 indie titles at Gamescom 2026

The Brazilian Indie Pavilion will be located in Hall 10.2, Stand D045g.

The pavilion will feature games across multiple genres and artistic styles.

Trade visitors, media and consumers will all have access to the showcase.

Brazil Games has revealed that 35 titles from Brazilian independent studios will be showcased at Gamescom 2026 through its first-ever dedicated Brazilian Indie Pavilion.

The export and internationalisation programme, run by the Brazilian Game Companies Association (Abragames) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), will host the pavilion in Hall 10.2, Stand D045g.

The showcase marks the first time Brazil Games has expanded its Gamescom presence beyond its established B2B participation into the B2C entertainment area, giving attendees direct access to Brazilian games.

Indie showcase

The 35 featured titles span genres and artistic styles including narrative adventures, action RPGs, strategy, horror, sports and card games, alongside culturally inspired experiences.

“Gamescom is one of the most important opportunities for Brazilian developers to meet an international audience, and this year we wanted to take that opportunity one step further,” said Brazil Games export program executive Patricia Sato.

“The 35 games featured in the Brazilian Indie Pavilion demonstrate just how diverse the Brazilian development scene is - from games deeply connected to our history and culture to completely original worlds and gameplay experiences.”

The pavilion will be open to trade visitors, media and consumers throughout Gamescom, with journalists able to discover games, meet Brazilian developers and arrange interviews and hands-on sessions.