SLICE 2026 to expand game demo area and feature Pocket Gamer’s Big Indie Pitch

SLICE is returning for its second year.

The one-day B2B conference is taking place at McCaw Hall in Seattle.

Pocket Gamer’s Big Indie Pitch is heading to Seattle this September, taking place at SLICE 2026: Seattle Loves Indie Creators Expo.

SLICE is returning for its second annual expo on September 2nd, 2026 with a lineup full of panels, roundtables, workshops and more. Among the talks, organiser Seattle Indies has confirmed Among Us developers Forest Willard and Marcus Bromander will be sitting down for a Fireside chat.

Speakers will also come from Innersloth, Sucker Punch, Take This and Unity.

Tickets are available here.

Indies in Seattle

Seattle Indies built SLICE to empower indie and AA game developers. This year, there will be an expanded games demo area. The one-day B2B conference is taking place at McCaw Hall in Seattle, the Emerald City known for its tech giants from Microsoft to Amazon.

It coincides with the 10th anniversary of Seattle Indies as a non-profit organisation, supporting local game creators for a full decade. To that end, any developer impacted by layoffs in the past two years can earn a 50% discount on tickets.

This year, our Big Indie Pitch is taking place within SLICE, bringing the quick-fire format to the event with developers each having five minutes with each panel of experts, earning real-time feedback and a post-event email too.

Being indie-oriented, studios can sign up provided they have a maximum of 12 members, including the staff of any partners.

Teams can pitch games for mobile, console and PC. Sign up here.